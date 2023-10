Inception Spotlight: DeepZen Uses AI to Generate Speech for Audiobooks

DeepZen, a London-based company, and a member of NVIDIA's Inception program, developed a deep learning-based system that can generate complete audio recordings of books and other voice related applications that are human-like and filled with emotion

