Identifying and Tracking Individual Coconut Crabs with AI

The worldwide coconut crab population is in decline, and to get an accurate count of how many remain, researchers in Japan developed a deep learning system to identify and track specific coconut crabs individually. Coconut crabs are among the biggest crabs in the world weighing up to four pounds and measuring nearly three feet long.

