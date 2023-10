Hybridizer: High-Performance C# on GPUs

Hybridizer is a compiler from Altimesh that lets you program GPUs and other accelerators from C# code or .NET Assembly. Using decorated symbols to express parallelism, Hybridizer generates source code or binaries optimized for multicore CPUs and GPUs. In this blog post we illustrate the CUDA target. Using parallelization patterns such as Parallel.For, or by