How a Boston Startup Plans to Poach Poachers in Africa Using Intelligent Drones

Across the African savanna, 25,000 elephants and 1,000 rhinos are killed by poachers each year, according to some estimates. At this rate, they’ll be extinct within two decades. To combat this crisis, Neurala, a Boston-based startup, is bringing stealth, speed and scale to the fight in the form of deep learning-powered drones. By putting intelligent […]

The post How a Boston Startup Plans to Poach Poachers in Africa Using Intelligent Drones appeared first on The Official NVIDIA Blog.