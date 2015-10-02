How AlemHealth Uses GPUs to Transform Health Care Delivery in Developing World

During a medical crisis, time lost can mean lives lost. The problem can be acute in developing nations, where the latest medical equipment, personnel and expertise may be scarce. Bridging that gap is the goal of AlemHealth, a diagnostic telemedicine-services provider based in Dubai. Its GPU-powered AlemBox is advancing patient care by allowing physicians in nine hospitals and diagnostic clinics in Kabul, Afghanistan, to tap into a global network of radiologists and other specialists to get accurate diagnoses quickly. The strife-torn city's limited electricity and connectivity infrastructure make traditional, costly health IT systems impractical. But the AlemBox, developed with the Jetson TK1 devkit and powered by the NVIDIA Tegra K1 processor, leapfrogs these limitations by providing high-quality, low-cost health IT services over a 3G mobile connection.