Hello World! Robot Responds to Human Gestures

By: Madeleine Waldie, Abhinav Ayalur, Jackson Moffet, and Nikhil Suresh This summer a team of four high school interns, the Neural Ninjas, developed a gesture recognition neural network using Python and C++ to teach a robot to recognize a human wave. Working with robots is familiar territory for them. They’re all members of the FIRST

