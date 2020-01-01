Dive into Deep Learning

Rachel Hu, Amazon Web Services

GTC 2020

Nowadays, deep learning is transforming the world. However, realizing deep learning presents unique challenges, because any single application brings together various disciplines. To fulfill the strong wishes of simpler but more practical deep learning materials, Dive into Deep Learning (https://d2l.ai/), a unified resource of deep learning, was born to achieve these goals:



• offer depth theory and runnable code, showing readers how to solve problems in practice;

• be complemented by a forum for interactive discussions of technical details and to answer questions; and

• be freely available for everyone.

We're going to provide an overview of the in-depth convolutional neural networks (CNN) theory and handy Python code. More importantly, you'll be able to train a simple CNN model on our pre-setup cloud-computing instances for free. Here are the detailed schedule and materials: https://github.com/goldmermaid/gtc2020