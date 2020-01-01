After clicking “Watch Now” you will be prompted to login or join.
Click “Watch Now” to login or join the NVIDIA Developer Program.
WATCH NOW
From HPO to NAS: Scalable autonomous deep learning for computer vision
Hang Zhang, Amazon Web Services | Zhi Zhang, Amazon
GTC 2020
Achieving state-of-the-art results on computer vision tasks typically requires remarkable background knowledge on deep learning and necessary experience on tweaking experiments. Researchers have made many such attempts in improving the performance on different applications. Can we alleviate the human efforts in developing deep learning algorithms and make the researchers focus more on innovative areas?