From HPO to NAS: Scalable autonomous deep learning for computer vision

Hang Zhang, Amazon Web Services | Zhi Zhang, Amazon

GTC 2020

Achieving state-of-the-art results on computer vision tasks typically requires remarkable background knowledge on deep learning and necessary experience on tweaking experiments. Researchers have made many such attempts in improving the performance on different applications. Can we alleviate the human efforts in developing deep learning algorithms and make the researchers focus more on innovative areas?