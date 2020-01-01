After clicking “Watch Now” you will be prompted to login or join.


WATCH NOW

 
Click “Watch Now” to login or join the NVIDIA Developer Program.

WATCH NOW

Modern CUDA Programming Hazards and the Linux Nsight Toolbox to Fix Them 1

Daniel Horowitz, NVIDIA

GTC 2020

In our hands-on lab, you'll learn from NVIDIA developers and experts about efficiently debugging, profiling, and optimizing CUDA applications on Linux. Through a set of exercises, you'll use the latest features in NVIDIA's suite of tools to detect and fix common issues of correctness and performance in their applications.



View More GTC 2020 Content