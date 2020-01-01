After clicking “Watch Now” you will be prompted to login or join.
Modern CUDA Programming Hazards and the Linux Nsight Toolbox to Fix Them 1
Daniel Horowitz, NVIDIA
GTC 2020
In our hands-on lab, you'll learn from NVIDIA developers and experts about efficiently debugging, profiling, and optimizing CUDA applications on Linux. Through a set of exercises, you'll use the latest features in NVIDIA's suite of tools to detect and fix common issues of correctness and performance in their applications.