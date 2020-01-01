After clicking “Watch Now” you will be prompted to login or join.
Click “Watch Now” to login or join the NVIDIA Developer Program.
WATCH NOW
Clara Developer Day: Clara Train SDK Performance Walkthrough and Deep Dive
Ahmed Harouni, NVIDIA
GTC 2020
In this session, developers and data scientists will learn about the latest performance feature in Clara Train v3.0. There will be a deep dive session walk-through for how to enable different features on a dummy example as well as real segmentation task.