Jetson Xavier NX Brings Cloud-Native Agility to Edge AI Devices

Suhas Sheshadri, NVIDIA

GTC 2020

Cloud-native technologies on AI edge devices are the way forward. Join us to learn how NVIDIA Jetson is bringing the cloud-native transformation to AI edge devices. We'll be covering an in-depth demo showcasing Jetson's ability to run multiple containerized applications and AI models simultaneously. In this webinar, we'll cover: How to build a container and deploy on Jetson; Insights into how microservice architecture, containerization, and orchestration have enabled cloud applications to escape the constraints of monolithic software workflows; A detailed overview of the latest capabilities the Jetson Family has to offer, including Cloud Native integration at-the-edge.