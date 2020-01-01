After clicking “Watch Now” you will be prompted to login or join.


WATCH NOW

 
Click “Watch Now” to login or join the NVIDIA Developer Program.

WATCH NOW

Jetson Xavier NX Developer Kit: The Next Leap in Edge Computing

Dustin Franklin, NVIDIA

GTC 2020

This webinar will deep-dive into the new NVIDIA Jetson Xavier NX Developer Kit, the world's smallest embedded edge AI supercomputer with over 21 TeraOPS of performance. During this webinar, we'll cover: An overview on the hardware and software features of the Jetson Xavier NX Developer Kit; Tips & tricks of working with the Jetson platform; The latest features and enhancements to JetPack 4.4, including CUDA, cuDNN, TensorRT, and machine learning frameworks and containers on Jetson; How to get started deploying your own advanced AI applications to the edge for video analytics, perception, natural language processing, and more.



View More GTC 2020 Content