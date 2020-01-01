Jetson Xavier NX Developer Kit: The Next Leap in Edge Computing

Dustin Franklin, NVIDIA

GTC 2020

This webinar will deep-dive into the new NVIDIA Jetson Xavier NX Developer Kit, the world's smallest embedded edge AI supercomputer with over 21 TeraOPS of performance. During this webinar, we'll cover: An overview on the hardware and software features of the Jetson Xavier NX Developer Kit; Tips & tricks of working with the Jetson platform; The latest features and enhancements to JetPack 4.4, including CUDA, cuDNN, TensorRT, and machine learning frameworks and containers on Jetson; How to get started deploying your own advanced AI applications to the edge for video analytics, perception, natural language processing, and more.