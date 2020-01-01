NVIDIA Omniverse: Transforming How AEC Firms Collaborate

Andrew Rink, NVIDIA | George Matos, NVIDIA

GTC 2020

With a long history of delivering advanced visual computing technologies to the AEC industry, NVIDIA recently announced an easy-to-use universal digital collaboration platform to enhance building design workflows. NVIDIA Omniverse is an exciting breakthrough that will help AEC design teams and their clients overcome many of the challenges that complicate the conceptual design process and result in lengthy design reviews.