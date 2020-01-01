After clicking “Watch Now” you will be prompted to login or join.
NVIDIA Omniverse: Transforming How AEC Firms Collaborate
Andrew Rink, NVIDIA | George Matos, NVIDIA
GTC 2020
With a long history of delivering advanced visual computing technologies to the AEC industry, NVIDIA recently announced an easy-to-use universal digital collaboration platform to enhance building design workflows. NVIDIA Omniverse is an exciting breakthrough that will help AEC design teams and their clients overcome many of the challenges that complicate the conceptual design process and result in lengthy design reviews.