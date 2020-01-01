Click “Watch Now” to login or join the NVIDIA Developer Program. WATCH NOW

More Powerful, Secure AI at the Edge with NVIDIA EGX

Erik Bohnhorst, NVIDIA | Jacob Liberman, NVIDIA

GTC 2020

The newest addition to the NVIDIA EGX platform, NVIDIA EGX A100 combines the NVIDIA Ampere architecture and NVIDIA Mellanox ConnectX-6 Dx SmartNIC on a single board. The powerful combination of the NVIDIA Mellanox SmartNIC and NVIDIA's eighth-generation GPU architecture creates an enhanced security platform for end to end AI processing.