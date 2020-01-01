XR Will Profoundly Change How We Work

Nicolas Fonta, Autodesk

GTC 2020

Virtual, Augmented and Mixed Reality, often referred to as XR, has been a topic of interest for many years and has been gaining traction since the launch of the Oculus Rift in 2012. Though there has been significant growth in revenue for VR and many new Head Mounted Displays have seen the light of day in the last decade, we are yet to witness the massive anticipated XR revolution. Join Nicolas Fonta, Senior Product Manager at Autodesk to learn why we might be on the verge of seeing this transformation in the way we work and how XR at Autodesk might play a key role in supporting the convergence of technology in various industries.