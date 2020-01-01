Eliminating Hidden Bias in Autonomy and Beyond

Deepti Mahajan, Ford Motor Company

GTC 2020

We tend to trust that the systems that govern our day-to-day life—standards followed by industry, regulations passed by governments—are based on thorough research. However, in many cases, the data used to design these systems fails to represent us all equally and can even reinforce or amplify existing biases. As designers and engineers of the next generation of mobility, how can we learn to recognize hidden bias in the data we utilize and information we take for granted, and thus work towards creating systems that serve everyone?