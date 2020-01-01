Witcher III on the Nintendo Switch: GPU & Memory Optimization

Roman Lebedev, Saber Interactive Inc.

GTC 2020

A lot of old and new games are ported to Nintendo Switch; this talk will show that Switch is a capable platform that can run even the most demanding today's games with little loss in fidelity. We describe in detail CPU, Memory and Build size optimizations and tradeoffs we made during the development of Switch version of Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt.