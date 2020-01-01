Making Ray Traced Content in Unreal Engine 4

Richard Cowgill, NVIDIA

GTC 2020

This talk seeks to guide artists and designers in creating and fine tuning their content for Ray Tracing in Unreal Engine 4.The UE4 implementation of Ray Tracing is very flexible, both in terms of how content is made and how RT features can be mixed with raster ones to best suit a project. Creating content for ray tracing involves some new considerations to fine tune it. These include best practices for materials, meshes, LOD and animated foliage. Designers will have some additional considerations in laying out a map, and lighting artists should be informed on how to best make the transition to RT lighting.