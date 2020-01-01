RTX Real Time Ray Tracing Best Practices

Juha Sjöholm, NVIDIA

GTC 2020

The session walks through what NVIDIA has learned so far from the released RTX titles. It summarizes what you should know when doing your own real time ray tracing effects with NVIDIA RTX hardware. The session covers best practices for API integration, acceleration structure building and use of the ray tracing shaders including the new features available in the DirectX Raytracing Tier 1.1. Additionally, it gives practical guidelines for typical ray tracing effects like reflections, shadows, global illumination and transparent reflections.