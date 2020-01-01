After clicking “Watch Now” you will be prompted to login or join.
Click “Watch Now” to login or join the NVIDIA Developer Program.
WATCH NOW
Ray Traced Reflections in Wolfenstein Youngblood
Dmitry Zhdan, NVIDIA | Jiho Choi, NVIDIA | Jim Kjellin, MachineGames
GTC 2020
Engineers from NVIDIA and Machine Games cover the technical aspects of adding ray traced reflections to Wolfenstein Youngblood. This is one of the first Vulkan based game engines to bring RTX technology to market. We'll perform a deep dive into the details of managing materials for hit shading in a forward renderer to denoising results, giving programmers and technical artists a solid understanding of what's involved.