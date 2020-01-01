Ray Traced Reflections in Wolfenstein Youngblood

Dmitry Zhdan, NVIDIA | Jiho Choi, NVIDIA | Jim Kjellin, MachineGames

GTC 2020

Engineers from NVIDIA and Machine Games cover the technical aspects of adding ray traced reflections to Wolfenstein Youngblood. This is one of the first Vulkan based game engines to bring RTX technology to market. We'll perform a deep dive into the details of managing materials for hit shading in a forward renderer to denoising results, giving programmers and technical artists a solid understanding of what's involved.