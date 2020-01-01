Minecraft with RTX: Crafting a real-time path-tracer for gaming

Jakub Boksansky, NVIDIA | Oli Wright, NVIDIA

GTC 2020

Engineers from NVIDIA and Microsoft cover the technical aspects of adding path tracing to the hugely popular Minecraft. We'll walk through the technology and engineering that went into creating the RTX version of Minecraft; a glimpse at the technical decisions and process involved in the NVIDIA/Microsoft collaboration, and a deep dive into the details of the ray tracing and denoising.