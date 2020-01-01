After clicking “Watch Now” you will be prompted to login or join.
Minecraft with RTX: Crafting a real-time path-tracer for gaming
Jakub Boksansky, NVIDIA | Oli Wright, NVIDIA
GTC 2020
Engineers from NVIDIA and Microsoft cover the technical aspects of adding path tracing to the hugely popular Minecraft. We'll walk through the technology and engineering that went into creating the RTX version of Minecraft; a glimpse at the technical decisions and process involved in the NVIDIA/Microsoft collaboration, and a deep dive into the details of the ray tracing and denoising.