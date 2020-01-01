Creating Physically Based Materials for Minecraft with RTX

Kelsey Blanton, NVIDIA | Paula Jukarainen, NVIDIA | Joel Garvin , Microsoft

GTC 2020

We will describe and demonstrate the tools and pipeline that enable anyone to create physically based materials for ray tracing in Minecraft with RTX. We will create traditional 16x16 physical textures, as well as high definition ones and demonstrate them in Minecraft, with characteristics such as metallicity, roughness, emissivity and transparency. This talk serves as a great visual and practical introduction to ray tracing basics, physically based rendering and materials, and modding Minecraft with RTX.