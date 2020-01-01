Developing Real-time Neural Networks for Jetson

John Welsh, NVIDIA

GTC 2020

In this presentation we will explore techniques for developing real time neural network applications for NVIDIA Jetson. We'll cover various workflows for profiling and optimizing neural networks designed using the frameworks PyTorch and TensorFlow. Additionally, we'll discuss practical constraints to consider when designing neural networks with real time deployment in mind. If you're familiar with deep learning, but unfamiliar with the tools for optimization that NVIDIA provides, this session is for you. We hope this session will help facilitate the deployment of real time applications on NVIDIA Jetson.



