Deep Dive with Michelle A. Lee, Making Sense of Vision and Touch: Self-Supervised Learning of Multimodal Representations for Contact-Rich Tasks (ICRA)

Michelle A. Lee, Stanford University

GTC 2020

Learn more about this International Conference on Robotics and Automation paper: "Making Sense of Vision and Touch: Self-Supervised Learning of Multimodal Representations for Contact-Rich Tasks."



