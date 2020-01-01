After clicking “Watch Now” you will be prompted to login or join.
Deep Dive with Michelle A. Lee, Making Sense of Vision and Touch: Self-Supervised Learning of Multimodal Representations for Contact-Rich Tasks (ICRA)
Michelle A. Lee, Stanford University
GTC 2020
Learn more about this International Conference on Robotics and Automation paper: "Making Sense of Vision and Touch: Self-Supervised Learning of Multimodal Representations for Contact-Rich Tasks."