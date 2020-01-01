After clicking “Watch Now” you will be prompted to login or join.


WATCH NOW

 
Click “Watch Now” to login or join the NVIDIA Developer Program.

WATCH NOW

Jetson Development - Tips, Tricks and avoiding Pitfalls

Jim Benson, JetsonHacks

GTC 2020

Getting started with Jetson Development, or want to know some extra pearls of wisdom? Here are lessons learned over the past 5 years of Jetson Development at JetsonHacks that can save you a lot of time, energy and effort. Setting up your Jetson thoughtfully and leveraging the large number of libraries and resources freely available makes your development life much easier.



View More GTC 2020 Content