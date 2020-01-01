After clicking “Watch Now” you will be prompted to login or join.
Jetson Development - Tips, Tricks and avoiding Pitfalls
Jim Benson, JetsonHacks
GTC 2020
Getting started with Jetson Development, or want to know some extra pearls of wisdom? Here are lessons learned over the past 5 years of Jetson Development at JetsonHacks that can save you a lot of time, energy and effort. Setting up your Jetson thoughtfully and leveraging the large number of libraries and resources freely available makes your development life much easier.