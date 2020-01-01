Jetson Development - Tips, Tricks and avoiding Pitfalls

Jim Benson, JetsonHacks

GTC 2020

Getting started with Jetson Development, or want to know some extra pearls of wisdom? Here are lessons learned over the past 5 years of Jetson Development at JetsonHacks that can save you a lot of time, energy and effort. Setting up your Jetson thoughtfully and leveraging the large number of libraries and resources freely available makes your development life much easier.