Fostering a Strong Ecosystem for AI in Medical Imaging
Geraldine McGinty, Weill Cornell Medicine
GTC 2020
In order to fully leverage the possibilities that AI offers to drive higher-value health care, we need to create an effective collaboration between physicians and developers, policymakers and payers, and most importantly the patients we will serve. We'll explore ways in which those collaborations are already happening and highlight gaps and opportunities. The speaker, a practicing radiologist specializing in breast imaging, will discuss the ways in which she sees AI impacting her practice now and in the future.