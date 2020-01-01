After clicking “Watch Now” you will be prompted to login or join.
Inspur's Full-Stack AI Capabilities (Presented by Inspur)
Vangel Bojaxhi, Inspur
GTC 2020
Our session will explain Inspur's full-stack AI capabilities in four levels:
• First, Inspur's leading AI computing platform, including training server-inference optimized servers and field-programmable gate array accelerator cards.
• Second, its agile AI development and management suite.
• Third, Inspur could support optimized deep learning frameworks, such as Caffe-MPI and TF2.
• Finally, Inspur could also provide an end-to-end solution.