Inspur's Full-Stack AI Capabilities (Presented by Inspur)

Vangel Bojaxhi, Inspur

GTC 2020

Our session will explain Inspur's full-stack AI capabilities in four levels:



• First, Inspur's leading AI computing platform, including training server-inference optimized servers and field-programmable gate array accelerator cards.

• Second, its agile AI development and management suite.

• Third, Inspur could support optimized deep learning frameworks, such as Caffe-MPI and TF2.

• Finally, Inspur could also provide an end-to-end solution.