Clara Developer Day: Getting Started with Clara Train for High Performance & Iterative Experimentation with AutoML

Ahmed Harouni, NVIDIA

GTC 2020

In this session, developers and data scientists will learn how using Clara Train SDK accelerates and standardizes model development for medical imaging. We will cover the SDKs core concepts and capabilities to define a training workflow with the option to “bring your own components”. The session will also include a hands-on deep dive on how optimize hyper-parameter using AutoML.