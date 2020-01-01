Accelerated Analytics Fit for Purpose: Scaling Out and Up (Presented by OmniSci)

Venkat Krishnamurthy, OmniSci

GTC 2020

OmniSci has demonstrated the massive scaling possible using GPUs for computation and visualization. However, not every analytics problem or user persona requires massive scale; rather, our customers say they want proper-sized tools for the various problems they encounter across the enterprise. Our talk will outline the vision for scaling the OmniSci platform from trillions of records in a giant data store to hundreds of millions of records on a laptop, and every form factor in between. Whether you have a massive cluster of servers, a data science workstation, a GPU-enabled laptop, or even a CPU-only laptop, OmniSci can provide the same accelerated analytics experience appropriate for the problem at hand.