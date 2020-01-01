After clicking “Watch Now” you will be prompted to login or join.
Deep Learning Demystified
Will Ramey, NVIDIA
GTC 2020
Artificial intelligence has evolved and improved methods for data analysis and complex computations, solving problems that seemed well beyond our reach only a few years ago. Today, deep learning is transforming every industry, from health care and retail to automotive and financial services. Join us to understand the fundamentals of accelerated data analytics, high-level use cases, and problem-solving methods. We'll cover: • demystifying artificial intelligence, machine learning, and deep learning; • understanding the key challenges organizations face in adopting this new approach and how to address them; and • learning about the latest tools and technologies, along with training resources, that can help deliver breakthrough results.