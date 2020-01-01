A New Era of Medical Imaging

Nicola Rieke, NVIDIA

GTC 2020

Deep Learning has revolutionized medical imaging research and has become an essential element for every single step of the imaging pipeline. In this session, we will discuss some recent trends and share key learnings from related conferences. We will go through the general imaging pipeline - from signal, to image, to image understanding, to actionable insights - and provide examples how Deep Learning can accelerate, augment and improve various steps of the pipeline. And even enable the previously impossible.