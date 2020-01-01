Building Modern GPU-enabled Data Center: From a GPU to Scale-out AI (Presented by Lenovo)

Miroslav Hodak, Lenovo

GTC 2020

Similar to how laptops drove a new wave of personal computing by allowing people to take their work on the road, the next wave of computing is on the edge where computers with embedded AI will be deployed in the field. They will connect trillions of “things”—cameras, sensors, and machines—to automate real-time decision making, ordinary tasks, and new services at a scale never before possible. We'll explore this next wave of computing at the edge and how developers can take advantage of compute infrastructure in the field to transform their businesses.