How To: Get the Most Out of Your Data Science Workflows (Presented by Lenovo)

Rob Herman, Lenovo | Alex Ge, SAS

GTC 2020

Learn how SAS is taking the power of Lenovo workstations, using NVIDIA Quadro RTX GPUs and NVIDIA RAPIDS accelerated AI frameworks, to increase speed and efficiency across their data science workflows. Leveraging the data science workstation, SAS can accelerate complex AI training to help bring projects to market faster than ever before. Join Alex Ge, senior associate data scientist at SAS, for an in-depth look at their success in augmenting their own GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure with workstations for both natural language processing and facial recognition projects.