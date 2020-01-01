After clicking “Watch Now” you will be prompted to login or join.
RTX-Accelerated Hair Brought to Life with NVIDIA Iray
Carsten Waechter, NVIDIA
GTC 2020
We'll present our learnings from implementing hair (or all kinds of fibers in general) with support within the NVIDIA Iray rendering and light transport simulation engine. This also includes adding support for RTX-accelerated curve rendering, leveraging upcoming OptiX 7 support. We'll also give a short overview of how we added RTX/OptiX 7 support to Iray and the resulting performance improvements we received from it.