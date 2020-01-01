RTX-Accelerated Hair Brought to Life with NVIDIA Iray

Carsten Waechter, NVIDIA

GTC 2020

We'll present our learnings from implementing hair (or all kinds of fibers in general) with support within the NVIDIA Iray rendering and light transport simulation engine. This also includes adding support for RTX-accelerated curve rendering, leveraging upcoming OptiX 7 support. We'll also give a short overview of how we added RTX/OptiX 7 support to Iray and the resulting performance improvements we received from it.