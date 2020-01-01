After clicking “Watch Now” you will be prompted to login or join.


Supercharging Adobe Dimension with RTX-Enabled GPU Raytracing

Marcos Slomp , Adobe | Krishna Mullia, Adobe

GTC 2020

Adobe Dimension enables users to bring their designs to life in 3D. The application recently gained significant user experience improvements with the release of a new RTX-enabled GPU renderer. This new renderer was developed to match the feature set and quality of our reference CPU renderer, with support for high-quality models, materials, and lighting. We'll go through some of the goals, design choices, and challenges that we encountered while building the renderer with OptiX.



