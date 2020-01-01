From Hours to Minutes: The Journey of Optimizing Mask-RCNN and BERT Using MXNet

Haibin Lin , Amazon | Lin Yuan, Amazon

GTC 2020

Training large deep learning models like Mask R-CNN and BERT takes lots of time and compute resources. Using MXNet, the Amazon Web Services deep learning framework team has been working with NVIDIA to optimize many different areas to cut the training time from hours to minutes.