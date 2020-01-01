After clicking “Watch Now” you will be prompted to login or join.
From Hours to Minutes: The Journey of Optimizing Mask-RCNN and BERT Using MXNet
Haibin Lin , Amazon | Lin Yuan, Amazon
GTC 2020
Training large deep learning models like Mask R-CNN and BERT takes lots of time and compute resources. Using MXNet, the Amazon Web Services deep learning framework team has been working with NVIDIA to optimize many different areas to cut the training time from hours to minutes.