Feeding the Beast: Delivering memory bandwidth to high performance GPUs into the future

Robert Bielby , Micron | Wolfgang Spirkl, Micron | Ralf Ebert, Micron | Eric Booth, Micron | Jay Walstrum, Micron

GTC 2020

There is a wide range of applications for the diverse portfolio of NVIDIA GPUs. These GPUs present a variety of compute requirements that demand memory to keep the GPU fed. Hear the Micron expert panel from data center/automotive/consumer graphics and AI accelerators outline trends and architecture flexibility to keep the GPU fed, now and into the future. Get a glimpse of Micron collaboration on the design of high-performance memory subsystems to satisfy the insatiable GPU hunger for data. Bring your top memory questions to peer into the innovations and future of high-performance design shared across the markets.