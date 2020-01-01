After clicking “Watch Now” you will be prompted to login or join.
AI @ The Network Edge
Jeffrey Winterich, Hewlett Packard Enterprise
GTC 2020
It's at the extreme edge of your network, where most data generation occurs. In this session, we'll cover the unique system, software, and data capabilities required to extend AI to the edge in extreme environments. We will also discuss how to extend the data fabric that AI depends on from the edge to other processing elements within the Core and Cloud.