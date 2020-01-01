After clicking “Watch Now” you will be prompted to login or join.


WATCH NOW

 
Click “Watch Now” to login or join the NVIDIA Developer Program.

WATCH NOW

Edge Computing for Building Machine Learning Pipelines Using Azure Stack

Kirtana Venkatraman, Microsoft | Mahesh Yadav, Microsoft | Garvita Rai, Microsoft

GTC 2020

Machine learning models need to be built closer to the source due to latency and data sovereignty requirements. Microsoft offers industry-leading hybrid cloud solutions, such as Azure Stack Hub and Azure Stack Edge in partnership with NVIDIA GPUs, to drive innovation and deliver a consistent cloud experience for these edge applications. Learn how to unlock customer-use cases by building production-scale models using data-science pipelines on the edge.



View More GTC 2020 Content