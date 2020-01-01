Edge Computing for Building Machine Learning Pipelines Using Azure Stack

Kirtana Venkatraman, Microsoft | Mahesh Yadav, Microsoft | Garvita Rai, Microsoft

GTC 2020

Machine learning models need to be built closer to the source due to latency and data sovereignty requirements. Microsoft offers industry-leading hybrid cloud solutions, such as Azure Stack Hub and Azure Stack Edge in partnership with NVIDIA GPUs, to drive innovation and deliver a consistent cloud experience for these edge applications. Learn how to unlock customer-use cases by building production-scale models using data-science pipelines on the edge.