Photoreal Design Workflows with NVIDIA Iray: the Siemens Experience

Alexander Fuchs, NVIDIA | Patti Longwinter, Siemens

GTC 2020

Learn how Siemens integrated raytracing into their NX CAD/CAM system using the Iray SDK and how their customers use this technology to communicate their products and ideas. The easy integration of the Iray SDK allowed Siemens to focus on their core competence in CAD/CAM, while adding photoreal visualization to their solution using the NVIDIA Material Definition Language. This permits their customers from multiple industries to collaboratively visualize their ideas with the push of a button, increasing productivity and decision quality.