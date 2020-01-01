Accelerating Distributed DL Training with Optimized GPU Computing Solution

Andy Kuo , Super Micro Computer, Inc. | Carlos Weissenberg, Super Micro Computer Inc.

GTC 2020

High-performance multi-GPU computing plays an important role to accelerate distributed Deep Learning training. Choosing the right GPU Topology could impose a considerable impact on training efficiency. This section mainly addresses key factors of distributed Deep Learning training, the hardware technologies as well as the different GPU based hardware solutions.