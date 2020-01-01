Accelerating AI Workflows with NGC

Adel El Hallak, NVIDIA | Philip Rogers, NVIDIA

GTC 2020

AI has moved beyond research into mission-critical production. AI is now solving real-world problems for organizations around the globe, who are looking to move faster and do more with their data. NVIDIA provides a range of SDKs that simplify training, inference, and deployment of AI for industries including health care, smart cities, robotics, and telecommunications. We'll cover how NGC, through containers, pre-trained models, helm charts, and SDKs, allows data scientists and developers to build AI solutions faster, DevOps to streamline the development-to-production process, and IT teams to quickly provide compute platforms that the users need. We'll demo how you can take advantage of an SDK to easily build and deploy your AI solution on-premises, at the edge, or in the cloud.