NVIDIA Jetson: Enabling AI-Powered Autonomous Machines at Scale
Amit Goel, NVIDIA
GTC 2020
Learn about NVIDIA's Jetson platform for deploying AI at edge for robotics, video analytics, health care, industrial automation, retail, and more. Learn about the key hardware features of the Jetson family, the unified software stack that enables seamless path from development to deployment, and the huge ecosystem that facilitates fast time-to-market. Finally, we'll cover the latest product announcements, roadmap, and success stories from our partners.