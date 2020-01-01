NVIDIA Jetson: Enabling AI-Powered Autonomous Machines at Scale

Amit Goel, NVIDIA

GTC 2020

Learn about NVIDIA's Jetson platform for deploying AI at edge for robotics, video analytics, health care, industrial automation, retail, and more. Learn about the key hardware features of the Jetson family, the unified software stack that enables seamless path from development to deployment, and the huge ecosystem that facilitates fast time-to-market. Finally, we'll cover the latest product announcements, roadmap, and success stories from our partners.