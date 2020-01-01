TensorRT inference with TensorFlow 2.0

Jonathan Dekhtiar, NVIDIA | Tamas Bela Feher, NVIDIA | Xuan Vinh Nguyen, NVIDIA

GTC 2020

NVIDIA TensorRT is a platform for high-performance deep learning inference. We'll describe how TensorRT is integrated with TensorFlow and show how combining the two improves the efficiency of machine-learning models while retaining the convenience and ease-of-use of a TF Python development environment. We'll provide updates for the TF 2.0 TRT interface, C++ API, dynamic shape support, and latest performance benchmarking.