How to Build a Multi-Camera Media Server for AI Processing on Jetson

Carlos Rodriguez, RidgeRun | Jennifer Caballero, RidgeRun

GTC 2020

We'll build a simple multi-camera media server for AI processing on a Jetson Board and demonstrate how, by using GStreamer Daemon, Interpipes, and DeepStream, you can develop a scalable and robust prototype to capture from multiple cameras using GMSL2 Virtual Channels. Besides achieving real-time deep learning inference, the server is completely dynamic. We'll show its flexibility by triggering actions such as taking a snapshot, recording a video, or starting a network streaming when a specific prediction is made. By the end of this session you'll have acquired the framework basics that will allow you to scale to your specific multimedia and AI needs.