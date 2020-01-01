After clicking “Watch Now” you will be prompted to login or join.
Unleash Computer Vision at the Edge with Jetson Nano and Always AI
Steve Griset, AlwaysAI
GTC 2020
We'll present some practical use cases and examples of edge-based computer vision applications, and explain how to speed time-to-market by adding intelligent sight to existing applications, exploring new application ideas, and prototype rapidly using the Jetson Nano and alwaysAI computer vision development platforms.