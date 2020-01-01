From StoryTELLING to StoryLIVING: My Journey to a Galaxy Far, Far Away

Vicki Beck, ILMxLAB

GTC 2020

Join Vicki Dobbs Beck, executive in charge of Lucasfilm's Immersive Entertainment Studio, ILMxLAB, as she raises questions and shares insights that highlight her 25-plus years with Lucasfilm—most notably the desire to create connected experiences that have the ability to transform places and spaces as we move from storyTELLING to the idea of storyLIVING.