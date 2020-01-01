After clicking “Watch Now” you will be prompted to login or join.
From StoryTELLING to StoryLIVING: My Journey to a Galaxy Far, Far Away
Vicki Beck, ILMxLAB
GTC 2020
Join Vicki Dobbs Beck, executive in charge of Lucasfilm's Immersive Entertainment Studio, ILMxLAB, as she raises questions and shares insights that highlight her 25-plus years with Lucasfilm—most notably the desire to create connected experiences that have the ability to transform places and spaces as we move from storyTELLING to the idea of storyLIVING.