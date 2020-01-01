Can GPUs Transform Earth System Models and Help Mitigate Impacts of Weather and Climate on Society?

Richard Loft, Computational and Information Systems Laboratory, National Center for Atmospheric Research

GTC 2020

Storm-resolving Earth System models capable of making statistically-based predictions on seasonal to decadal scales are urgently needed to aid long-range planning, which will help mitigate the impacts of weather and climate on society. To meet this need, our team at NCAR has built a partnership with universities and the private sector to develop and test effective and innovative ways to use of exascale architectures and machine learning algorithms to accelerate and improve Earth System Modeling. These efforts are already showing encouraging results.