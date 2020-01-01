Click “Watch Now” to login or join the NVIDIA Developer Program. WATCH NOW

The Lion King: Reinventing the Future of Virtual Production

Ben Grossmann, Magnopus

GTC 2020

Join Academy Award-winning virtual production supervisor Ben Grossmann behind the scenes of merging classic filmmaking techniques with fully computer-generated productions, like Disney's "The Lion King," by employing virtual reality and real-time game engines. There'll be a Q&A session at the end.