Inside NVIDIA's AI Infrastructure for Self-Driving Cars

Clement Farabet, NVIDIA

GTC 2020

We'll discuss Project MagLev, NVIDIA's internal end-to-end AI platform for developing its self-driving car software, DRIVE. We'll explore the platform that supports continuous data ingest from multiple cars producing terabytes of data per hour. We'll also cover how the platform enables autonomous AI designers to iterate training of new neural-network designs across thousands of GPU systems and validate the behavior of these designs over multi-petabyte-scale data sets. We'll talk about our overall architecture for everything from data center deployment to AI pipeline automation, as well as large-scale AI dataset management, AI training, and testing.